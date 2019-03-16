Firefighter taken to hospital for observation after battling house fire near Belleville

A St. Clair County firefighter was taken to Memorial Hospital West for observation on Saturday because of overexertion after he helped put out a house fire near Belleville, according to the fire chief.
Northwest St. Clair County Fire Protection District Chief Chester Borkowski Jr. said there were no other injuries during the fire because the owners of the house weren’t home at the time.
The name of the firefighter who was transported to the hospital wasn’t released Saturday.
The home, on Liberty Drive at Freedom Drive in unincorporated St. Clair County near Belleville, caught fire Saturday afternoon. Borkowski said his department got the call about it around 2:15 p.m.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
Belleville, Signal Hill, Swansea and Villa Hills fire departments also responded. Borkowski said Smithton and Fairview Heights fire departments were covering for them while they worked to extinguish the flames.
It wasn’t clear Saturday where or how the fire started. It remains under investigation, according to Borkowski.
Comments