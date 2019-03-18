Four Collinsville restaurants in hot water for serving alcohol to minors

Four Collinsville restaurants have been cited for serving liquor to minors, police announced Monday.

Last Thursday, Collinsville police conducted a round of alcohol compliance checks on 27 restaurants in the city. According to a news release from the department, these checks are done periodically to decrease alcohol sales to minors and reduce alcohol-related injuries.

“By decreasing alcohol availability, we believe that these compliance checks will also reduce alcohol-related problems and crime amongst youth,” police stated in the release.

The four restaurants that were cited with unlawful sale of an alcoholic liquor to a minor are:

Asia Garden, 1972 Vandalia Street

Porter’s Steakhouse, 1000 East Port Plaza Drive

Ramon’s, 1711 St. Louis Road

Sloan’s Pub House, 119 West Main Street

This alcohol compliance check initiative targeted the following establishments who were not issued any citations: