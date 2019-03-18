Four Collinsville restaurants in hot water for serving alcohol to minors

Four Collinsville restaurants have been cited for serving liquor to minors, police announced Monday.
Last Thursday, Collinsville police conducted a round of alcohol compliance checks on 27 restaurants in the city. According to a news release from the department, these checks are done periodically to decrease alcohol sales to minors and reduce alcohol-related injuries.
“By decreasing alcohol availability, we believe that these compliance checks will also reduce alcohol-related problems and crime amongst youth,” police stated in the release.
The four restaurants that were cited with unlawful sale of an alcoholic liquor to a minor are:
- Asia Garden, 1972 Vandalia Street
- Porter’s Steakhouse, 1000 East Port Plaza Drive
- Ramon’s, 1711 St. Louis Road
- Sloan’s Pub House, 119 West Main Street
This alcohol compliance check initiative targeted the following establishments who were not issued any citations:
- American Legion, 1022 Vandalia Street
- Aldi’s, 1716 Vandalia Street
- Fazzi’s, 1813 Vandalia Street
- Ruler Foods, 1984 Vandalia Street
- Lonnie’s Liquor, 2004 Vandalia Street
- Walgreens, 401 Belt Line Road
- Schnuck’s, 501 Belt Line Road
- Bucky’s Express, 1000 Belt Line Road
- Lottie’s Cafe, 1099 Belt Line Road
- Walmart, 1101 Belt Line Road
- Motomart Bluff, 701 North Bluff Road
- Applebee’s, 610 North Bluff Road
- Bandana’s, 4 Commerce Drive
- Colton’s Steak House, 5 East Port Plaza Drive
- Walmart, 1040 Collinsville Crossing Boulevard
- BP, 9504 Collinsville Road
- Collinsville Mini Mart, 601 West Main Street
- Midtowne Liquor, 412 West Clay Street
- Who Dat’s, 118 East Main Street
- Friday’s, 106 East Main Street
- 4-0-2 Quick Shop-Exxon, 810 South Morrison Avenue
- Mo’s, 828 South Morrison Avenue
- Hurricane’s, 222 West Main Street
