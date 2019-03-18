Metro-East News

Four Collinsville restaurants in hot water for serving alcohol to minors

By Hana Muslic

March 18, 2019 07:27 PM

Four Collinsville restaurants have been cited for serving liquor to minors, police announced Monday.

Last Thursday, Collinsville police conducted a round of alcohol compliance checks on 27 restaurants in the city. According to a news release from the department, these checks are done periodically to decrease alcohol sales to minors and reduce alcohol-related injuries.

“By decreasing alcohol availability, we believe that these compliance checks will also reduce alcohol-related problems and crime amongst youth,” police stated in the release.

The four restaurants that were cited with unlawful sale of an alcoholic liquor to a minor are:

  • Asia Garden, 1972 Vandalia Street
  • Porter’s Steakhouse, 1000 East Port Plaza Drive
  • Ramon’s, 1711 St. Louis Road
  • Sloan’s Pub House, 119 West Main Street

This alcohol compliance check initiative targeted the following establishments who were not issued any citations:

  • American Legion, 1022 Vandalia Street
  • Aldi’s, 1716 Vandalia Street
  • Fazzi’s, 1813 Vandalia Street
  • Ruler Foods, 1984 Vandalia Street
  • Lonnie’s Liquor, 2004 Vandalia Street
  • Walgreens, 401 Belt Line Road
  • Schnuck’s, 501 Belt Line Road
  • Bucky’s Express, 1000 Belt Line Road
  • Lottie’s Cafe, 1099 Belt Line Road
  • Walmart, 1101 Belt Line Road
  • Motomart Bluff, 701 North Bluff Road
  • Applebee’s, 610 North Bluff Road
  • Bandana’s, 4 Commerce Drive
  • Colton’s Steak House, 5 East Port Plaza Drive
  • Walmart, 1040 Collinsville Crossing Boulevard
  • BP, 9504 Collinsville Road
  • Collinsville Mini Mart, 601 West Main Street
  • Midtowne Liquor, 412 West Clay Street
  • Who Dat’s, 118 East Main Street
  • Friday’s, 106 East Main Street
  • 4-0-2 Quick Shop-Exxon, 810 South Morrison Avenue
  • Mo’s, 828 South Morrison Avenue
  • Hurricane’s, 222 West Main Street

