Police search for missing 14-year-old Alorton girl

Police are looking for a 14-year old student who lives in the Graystone Apartments with her mother.
Karmen L. Pitts was reported missing on Monday, Alorton Police Chief Dave Clark said.
She is described as black with brown eyes. She weighs 120 pounds and is 5-foot-4-inches tall. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with brown print, black pants with flower print and a gray hoodie.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, Alorton police ask you to call them at 618-271-4591.
