Pedestrian killed in Collinsville, police say

A 45-year-old man walking near Bluff Road and Columbus Plaza, was struck and killed Friday night by a vehicle, Collinsville police said.
Robert L. Powell, of Collinsville, was pronounced dead at the scene after police responded just before 9:50 p.m. to the crash, which is near to the Knights of Columbus banquet and meeting center.
The crash is under investigation by the Metro East Crash Assistance Team, Collinsville Police said.
“The driver of the vehicle has cooperated fully with law enforcement throughout the investigation,” police said in a news release. “While this appears to be nothing short of a tragic accident, once complete, the results of the MECAT investigation will be evaluated to determine if any criminal charges are warranted.”
