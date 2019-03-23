Metro-East News

Man steals vehicle in Fairview Heights, rifle in Washington Park

By Joseph Bustos

March 23, 2019 04:18 PM

Police are looking for a man who stole a car from St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights and a rifle out of an off-duty police officer’s car, according to reports.

Fox2Now reported a man stole an all-black Dodge Charger with a red Punisher logo on the hood between 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday from outside of the Dillard’s at St. Clair Square.

The man then went to Scarlett’s Cabaret in Washington Park around 2 a.m. Friday where he broke into an off-duty police officer’s personal car. The police officer, who was working as security guard at the club, had a rifle, bullet-proof vest and a laptop stolen out of the vehicle, according to reports.

The suspect then went to the Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club where surveillance video showed the man tried to break into more vehicles, according to reports.

The black Dodge Charger may have Alabama plates on it, Fox2Now reported.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 618-874-0115.

Joseph Bustos

Joseph Bustos is the state affairs and politics reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat, where he strives to hold elected officials accountable and provide context to decisions they make. He has won multiple awards from the Illinois Press Association for coverage of sales tax referendums.

