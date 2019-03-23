Man steals vehicle in Fairview Heights, rifle in Washington Park

Police are looking for a man who stole a car from St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights and a rifle out of an off-duty police officer’s car, according to reports.
Fox2Now reported a man stole an all-black Dodge Charger with a red Punisher logo on the hood between 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday from outside of the Dillard’s at St. Clair Square.
The man then went to Scarlett’s Cabaret in Washington Park around 2 a.m. Friday where he broke into an off-duty police officer’s personal car. The police officer, who was working as security guard at the club, had a rifle, bullet-proof vest and a laptop stolen out of the vehicle, according to reports.
The suspect then went to the Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club where surveillance video showed the man tried to break into more vehicles, according to reports.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
The black Dodge Charger may have Alabama plates on it, Fox2Now reported.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 618-874-0115.
Comments