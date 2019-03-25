Randolph County coroner trying to ID body found in Mississippi River

The Randolph County Coroner’s Office is working to identify a body that was recovered last week from the Mississippi River in Chester, according to a news release.
The body is that of a white man, about 6 feet tall. The coroner’s office said it is pursuing various missing persons reports and leads to help identify the body, which was recovered Wednesday.
A determination on the cause of death is pending an autopsy and toxicology results, the coroner’s office said.
Anyone with information about the body is asked to call the Randolph County Coroner’s Office at 618-826-5484.
