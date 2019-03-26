Metro-East News

Schnucks recalls fresh ground beef that was sold at Fairview Heights store

By Hana Muslic

March 26, 2019 02:33 PM

Schunck Markets, Inc. has recalled fresh ground beef sold at its grocery store in Fairview Heights after concerns the product might contain pieces of metal shavings were brought up.

The chain issued a press release Tuesday saying customers who purchased any variety of Schnucks brand fresh ground beef between 1 p.m. Sunday and 4 p.m. Monday at the 625 Lincoln Highway location should return the product to the store for a full refund or exchange.

According to the release, there have been no reported illnesses or injuries stemming from the incident, which Schnucks stated was isolated and did not affect any of its other stores. Customers with questions can call the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

Thousands of pounds of meat has been recalled nationally for similar reasons.

Hana Muslic

Hana Muslic has been covering breaking news and crime for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.

