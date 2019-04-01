Don Marsh says he quit ‘St. Louis on the Air’ because a colleague deemed his comment sexist

Don Marsh, the long-time host of “St. Louis on the Air,” quit the show last week because producers questioned him about a comment one colleague deemed sexist.
Marsh, 80, resigned from his position Wednesday, St. Louis Public Radio reported on its website. He’d been hosting the show since September 2005 and had worked many years in print, radio and television journalism in St. Louis before joining KWMU radio.
According to what Marsh told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, he quit because a manager questioned a remark he made toward Karen Foss, a retired KSDK anchor who was a guest on the show the day before.
“Reportedly Marsh was reprimanded for greeting me with a ‘you look good.’ The assertion being that Don was making a sexist comment,” Foss, 75, said in a Facebook post Saturday.
“I am appalled. As a woman who has long argued for the equitable treatment of women, I am highly alert to sexism and discrimination and I sensed absolutely none of that in his greeting,” she said, noting that she responded with “so do you.”
Marsh was pulled into a meeting after Foss’ appearance on the show, the Post-Dispatch reported. But Tim Eby, the station’s general manager, told the newspaper the purpose of the meeting was not the comment one colleague had complained about.
St. Louis Public Radio tweeted Sunday that the management “did not take issue with Don for his in-person or on-air greeting.” Madalyn Painter, the station’s director of marketing and digital media, told the Post-Dispatch that Marsh was “an amazing host” and that he “was never asked to resign, nor did we want him to resign.”
Marsh told the Post-Dispatch he was not ready to retire and that he felt “humiliated that people think that I’m a sexist creep for this.”
