Metro-East News
9-year-old boy injured in Madison County house fire dies in the hospital
How a sprinkler system could save your home during a fire
A 9-year-old boy has died following a house fire in Madison County on Friday.
The boy had been injured in the blaze at the home in the 400 block of California in Rosewood Heights, Chief Tim Bunt of the Rosewood Heights Fire Department said. The boy was still trapped inside the residence when firefighters arrived on the scene around 12:30 a.m., KMOV 4 reported.
Fire crews found the boy, who had autism, in the basement of the home, according to FOX 2. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries the next day, Bunt said. The boy’s father was also taken to the hospital for his injuries, where he remained Tuesday night.
According to Bunt, the boy’s mother and another child were treated and released for smoke inhalation.
No firefighters were injured in the blaze, Bunt said. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
Comments