Nurses bail out dad arrested for speeding to get his daughter to the hospital

When a dad was arrested on multiple traffic violations for rushing his baby daughter to the hospital last week, a group of nurses helped out by paying his bail.

Darius Hinkle’s daughter was choking on a penny Thursday when he put her in the car and began speeding to get her to Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville, he told FOX 2. As the 1-year-old received care, her father was arrested by police officers for speeding and not having a valid license.

“The first thing in my mind was to get her to the hospital,” he said.

Later, when the girl’s mother, Donecia Pittman, went to the jail to see Hinkle, she told media she saw a woman she didn’t recognize bailing him out. That’s when she learned that nurses from the hospital had chipped in money to pay his bail.

“I can’t thank them enough,” Hinkle said.