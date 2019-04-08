Couple who died in Troy house fire kept to themselves

FATAL FIRE An Troy husband and wife, described as reclusive, were pronounced dead after an apparent lightning strike set their house on fire. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An Troy husband and wife, described as reclusive, were pronounced dead after an apparent lightning strike set their house on fire.

Neighbors are describing a couple that died in a house fire in Troy early Monday morning as quiet people who kept to themselves.

The home on the 100 block of Avalon Drive was reported on fire at 1 a.m. Monday. Others who lived on the same block said the man and woman were both in their 60s and lived in the home for decades. They were pronounced dead by the Madison County Coroner’s Office. Their identities are being withheld until family can be located and informed.

The incident currently is being investigated by the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Arson Division.

A neighbors home on the north side of the building was badly damage. The home owner, who didn’t want to be identified by name, said he rarely interacted with the couple. Power to his home was severed by the fire and the siding of his house was melted. He said it looked like the fire may have started in the bedroom.

He said he thought the couple may have been on vacation, because their cars were not in the driveway at the time of the fire.

Another neighbor, who also declined to give her name, said she and her grandchildren were awakened around 1 a.m. to the sound of someone banging at the door telling them to evacuate their home.

She also said the couple kept to themselves and that she only exchanged hellos with the man on a few occasions.

The Belleville News-Democrat will update this story as it develops.