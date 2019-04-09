Metro-East News

Elderly O’Fallon man killed in single-car accident after vehicle leaves I-64

Washington Park

An 82-year-old O’Fallon man was killed early Tuesday when the car he was driving left the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 and landed on the ramp to Illinois 111 in Washington Park.

The victim was identified as Elmer Nichols of O’Fallon.

Illinois State Police Trooper Joshua Korando said Nichols was driving a 2017 black Toyota Camry when the car veered off the roadway at about 6:20 a.m..

“The Toyota left the ramp to the left, between the ramp and Interstate 64 and struck an embankment. The driver of the Toyota was transported by ambulance to an area hospital and was pronounced deceased.”

It’s not clear why the car left the highway.

  Comments  

Read Next

Runners ignore rain, turn out in record numbers for O’Fallon VFW’s .1K Fun Run

O'Fallon Progress

Runners ignore rain, turn out in record numbers for O’Fallon VFW’s .1K Fun Run

The O’Fallon VFW hosted its annual .1K Fun Run event March 30. And, despite inclement weather, the Fun Run drew its largest crowd to date. The funds from the event are donated to help veterans and their families.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE METRO-EAST NEWS

Crime

East St. Louis man sitting in car loses argument; passer-by pulls out gun and starts shooting

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service