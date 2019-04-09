Elderly O’Fallon man killed in single-car accident after vehicle leaves I-64

An 82-year-old O’Fallon man was killed early Tuesday when the car he was driving left the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 and landed on the ramp to Illinois 111 in Washington Park.

The victim was identified as Elmer Nichols of O’Fallon.

Illinois State Police Trooper Joshua Korando said Nichols was driving a 2017 black Toyota Camry when the car veered off the roadway at about 6:20 a.m..

“The Toyota left the ramp to the left, between the ramp and Interstate 64 and struck an embankment. The driver of the Toyota was transported by ambulance to an area hospital and was pronounced deceased.”

It’s not clear why the car left the highway.