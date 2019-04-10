Metro-East News
East St. Louis man killed in late night car crash on Interstate 255
What to do if you’ve been in a car accident
A 47-year old East St. Louis man died after the Jeep he was driving slammed into a median on Interstate 255 near Alorton late Tuesday night.
Illinois State Police trooper Joshua Korando said the crash involved a 2010 Jeep and happened at 11:08 p.m. Police did not idenitfy the driver.
“The vehicle crashed against the center median wall on Interstate 255 north bound at mile post 16.4, The driver, a 47-year old male from East St. Louis, drove off the highway, struck a guard rail and went back across all of the north bound lanes.”
Korando said the victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Comments