When will the road work along Illinois 161 end?

IDOT wants you to stay safe in work zones IDOT wants you to slow down and eliminate distractions while driving through work zones. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK IDOT wants you to slow down and eliminate distractions while driving through work zones.

The ongoing pavement repairs along Illinois 161 between Dutch Hollow Road and Illinois 159 are scheduled to continue until the end of May, the Illinois Department of Transportation said Wednesday.

As crews carried out work at the intersection of 161 and 159, traffic was so severely backed up that many students arrived late to school at Belleville East High School, Principal Josh Lane said.

However, being tardy because of construction traffic will not count against the students, Lane said.

He added the school district’s transportation would do its best to find alternate routes.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The pavement repairs started in mid-March. IDOT is using flaggers to maintain two-way traffic in the work areas.