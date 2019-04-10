Metro-East News
Granite City man dies in crashing involving tractor-trailer on Interstate 270
One person is dead following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 270 in Madison County early Tuesday morning.
A 34-year-old man from Granite City, who was not named by the Illinois State Police, was killed when his Pontiac Vibe struck the back of a tractor-trailer around 2:30 a.m., a news release from the agency stated Wednesday.
According to police, the Pontiac left the roadway to the right and came to rest in a ditch.
The tractor-trailer did not stop and still has not been located. Police said the driver of the Pontiac was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead there. The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting an investigation into the fatal accident.
