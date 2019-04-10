Granite City man dies in crashing involving tractor-trailer on Interstate 270

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

One person is dead following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 270 in Madison County early Tuesday morning.

A 34-year-old man from Granite City, who was not named by the Illinois State Police, was killed when his Pontiac Vibe struck the back of a tractor-trailer around 2:30 a.m., a news release from the agency stated Wednesday.

According to police, the Pontiac left the roadway to the right and came to rest in a ditch.

The tractor-trailer did not stop and still has not been located. Police said the driver of the Pontiac was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead there. The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting an investigation into the fatal accident.

