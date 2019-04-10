Metro-East News

Granite City man dies in crashing involving tractor-trailer on Interstate 270

One person is dead following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 270 in Madison County early Tuesday morning.

A 34-year-old man from Granite City, who was not named by the Illinois State Police, was killed when his Pontiac Vibe struck the back of a tractor-trailer around 2:30 a.m., a news release from the agency stated Wednesday.

According to police, the Pontiac left the roadway to the right and came to rest in a ditch.

The tractor-trailer did not stop and still has not been located. Police said the driver of the Pontiac was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead there. The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting an investigation into the fatal accident.

Hana Muslic

Hana Muslic has been covering breaking news and crime for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.
