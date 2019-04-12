Computer glitch lead to Madison County agency missing out on federal disaster money

FEMA Hazard Mitigation Members of the Federal Emergency Management Agency discuss assistance programs to mitigate disasters. The programs are meant to protect life and reduce financial losses. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Members of the Federal Emergency Management Agency discuss assistance programs to mitigate disasters. The programs are meant to protect life and reduce financial losses.

The Madison County Emergency Management Agency wanted to bring back $42,000 in federal tax dollars back to the state this year.

The local agency is working to update its hazard mitigation plan, something that is required every five years and needs to be in place in order to receive federal money for other projects that could be used to mitigate disasters, said Mary Kate Brown, deputy director of the Madison County Emergency Management Agency.

But there was a technical glitch along the line when the Illinois Emergency Management Agency sent in a pre-disaster mitigation grant application with requests from Madison County and 31 other taxing bodies from around the state to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

And now those requests may not be considered for federal dollars.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

“Illinois was one of nearly two dozen states and tribes that experienced technical glitches or system errors with the FEMA online portal, which is why we are working diligently with our congressional delegation to ensure that the federal government considers these grant applications,” said Rebecca Clark of IEMA. “A technical error with FEMA’s system shouldn’t prevent Illinois communities from having a fair shot at receiving these grant funds.”

Clark added the next funding cycle opens in six months and local agencies will be able to reapply.

The full dollar amount for the FY2018 project proposals was not immediately available.

According to the IEMA, since 2003, the state has received more than $18 million in pre-disaster mitigation funding, money that has used for long-term projects that will take years of development.

Projects could include putting together disaster mitigation plans, making alterations to flood walls and levees, putting in culverts to prevent flooding, acquisition and demolition of property, acquiring and relocating properties out of flood zones, and building flood walls.





Brown, of Madison County, said the county’s current hazard mitigation plan is still in compliance because it has started the process of having a Springfield-based consultant put its new plan together.





“We still have to get that plan updated, and it’s a huge undertaking,” Brown said. “We’re a staff of three (people). Without grant funding, I guess we’ll get it done on our own.”

Now members of the congressional delegation are pressing both state and federal officials about what happened.

All five GOP members of the Illinois congressional delegation — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, and U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channanon — sent a letter to Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker about the situation.

The congressmen asked: “How and why did your administration fail to submit it’s (pre-disaster mitigation) application? What steps will your administration take to ensure this error is not repeated in future years? How does the administration plan to assist the communities that rely on this program to help them mitigate future flooding and other natural disasters?”

The GOP members said there are $15.8 million worth of projects selected for further consideration in the FY2017 program.





In a letter to FEMA’s Acting Administrator Pete Gaynor, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, said she was disappointed that the federal agency deemed Illinois ineligible because of issues with the state’s submission.

“It is unacceptable to allow bureaucratic red tape to prevent communities from receiving the assistance they need to adequately prepare and reduce the impact of flooding,” Bustos wrote.

In Bustos’ letter, she said FEMA staff had not seen Illinois’ application and did not know why the online grant system did not accept the application.

“Despite this admission of a lack of review to assess this rejected application, FEMA insists this could not be a technical issue,” Bustos wrote.

FEMA did not immediately comment on the situation.

Editor’s note: Reporter Joseph Bustos and U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos are not related.