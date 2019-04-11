Morning crash on Interstate 255 near Dupo sends one to hospital, closes multiple lanes

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A crash on Interstate 255 South sent one person to the hospital via helicopter, left a second person with injuries and shut down three lanes of the interstate.

The accident happened near mile marker 6 by the Dupo exit, according to Illinois State Police officer Joshua Korando. Police were still working to determine the cause of the crash.

Few details on what led to the accident were immediately available. Korando said the accident occurred at 6:18 a.m. Thursday. Three lanes were shut down as emergency responders worked to access the injured and remove the vehicles that were involved from the Interstate.