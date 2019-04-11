Metro-East News

Morning crash on Interstate 255 near Dupo sends one to hospital, closes multiple lanes

A crash on Interstate 255 South sent one person to the hospital via helicopter, left a second person with injuries and shut down three lanes of the interstate.

The accident happened near mile marker 6 by the Dupo exit, according to Illinois State Police officer Joshua Korando. Police were still working to determine the cause of the crash.

Few details on what led to the accident were immediately available. Korando said the accident occurred at 6:18 a.m. Thursday. Three lanes were shut down as emergency responders worked to access the injured and remove the vehicles that were involved from the Interstate.

Monroe County citizens group wants ordinance to put more restrictions on wind farms
Metro-East News

Monroe County citizens group wants ordinance to put more restrictions on wind farms

The Monroe County Fair Wind Coalition successfully lobbied the county's Planning Commission to consider revisions to a ordinance that could affect a proposed wind farm between Valmeyer and Fults, in Southern Illinois.

Metro-East News

Granite City man dies in crash involving tractor-trailer on Interstate 270

