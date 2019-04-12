St. Elizabeth’s Hospital breaks ground on new cancer care center in O’Fallon.

The evolution of cancer treatment in the metro-east Take a look at the evolution of cancer treatment in the metro-east. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a look at the evolution of cancer treatment in the metro-east.

The metro-east will soon have two state-of-the-art cancer care centers.

St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois broke ground Friday on a new comprehensive cancer care center at 321 Regency Park in O’Fallon. Siteman Cancer Center at Memorial Hospital East held a groundbreaking ceremony in February for its new facility.

The 31,000 square-foot center at St. Elizabeth’s is expected to open early next year.

It will offer medical oncology, hematology and radiation oncology services, research and clinical trials, cancer screenings, cancer prevention, wellness programs, imaging and more.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Green Mount Enterprises, LLC will build the space that will be leased to both HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois.

The clinic will share the new building with Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois, a medical oncology physicians group. This will allow cancer patients to get radiation, chemotherapy and imaging services all in one place.

“We are excited to be part of this historic new world-class cancer center which combines cutting edge treatments with a personalized focus for patients and families of O’Fallon and the metro east region of Illinois,” Dr. James L. Wade III, Cancer Care Specialists president, said in a statement Friday.

Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois and St. Elizabeth’s Hospital held a ceremonial groundbreaking to highlight the future site of a new cancer care center. The center will offer comprehensive cancer services to patients in the metro east region. The new center will be located directly across from the new St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

Cancer Care Specialists is the only oncology group in the metro-east to have been awarded the Clinical Trials Participation Award from the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

St. Elizabeth’s is the only American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer designated cancer program in the service area of southwestern Illinois, according to the news release.

Siteman plans to offer top-notch care, too.

The new Siteman Cancer Center at Memorial Hospital East will soon be home to a new $38 million medical office building and cancer treatment center where patients and their families will have access to multidisciplinary care, state-of-the-art technology, a lounge with a fireplace and pharmacy.

Siteman is headquartered on the Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine campuses in downtown St. Louis.

Both centers will give patients the option of staying closer to home for treatment.

St. Elizabeth’s hopes to benefit patients from across the region and smaller communities served by its sister hospitals of St. Joseph’s in Highland, St. Joseph’s in Breese and Holy Family in Greenville.