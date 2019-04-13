Wood River motorcyclist dies in crash with car

A motorcyclist from Wood River died in a crash with a car in Wood River on Friday night, police said.

The victim’s name has not yet been released, according to a Facebook post by the Wood River Police Department on Saturday.

Police gave this account of what happened:

A woman was driving a car with one passenger and her vehicle collided with a motorcycle driven by a man at the intersection of Madison Avenue, also known as Illinois 143, and Second Street at about 8:30 p.m.

The motorcyclist was fatally injured and the occupants of the car were not injured.

The Wood River Police Department requested assistance from the Illinois State Police accident reconstruction unit and the crash remains under investigation.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office has not yet released information about the victim.