Metro-East News

Alton man cracked a joke about what he might get with lotto ticket. Then he saw he won $1M.

Perris Monrow of Alton won $1 million in the Mega Millions lottery.
Perris Monrow of Alton won $1 million in the Mega Millions lottery. Provided

An Alton man joked with a convenience store clerk about how much money he would win as the clerk scanned his Mega Millions lottery tickets.

But reality quickly hit Perris Monrow when he learned he had matched all five white-ball numbers to win a $1 million prize, the Missouri Lottery announced Friday.

Monrow told lottery officials that he occasionally would stop at the On The Run store at 9371 Olive Blvd. in Olivette, Mo., near his workplace to buy tickets and then have them scanned. And that’s what he did shortly after the March 19 Mega Millions drawing.

“I got in there right when they opened and asked them to scan them for me,” Monrow said in a news release. “I said, ‘Let me know how much I won,’ just as a joke. She scanned them and said, ‘Well, you did pretty well today!’”

The winning numbers for the March 19 Mega Millions drawing were 10, 42, 53, 67, 68, and the Mega Ball was 15. 

“It was hard to take,” Monrow said. “I never expected to win that much.”

Mike Koziatek

Mike Koziatek joined the Belleville News-Democrat in 1998 as an assistant editor and is now a reporter covering the Belleville area. He graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee and grew up in St. Louis.
  Comments  

Read Next

Wood River motorcyclist dies in crash with car

Metro-East News

Wood River motorcyclist dies in crash with car

A biker was in a fatal accident on Illinois 143 (Madison Avenue) in Southern Illinois. The auto driver and passenger were not hurt. Illinois State Police officers are investigating the cause of the wreck.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE METRO-EAST NEWS

Metro-East News

Illinois says it didn’t get federal disaster aid due to technical glitch; FEMA denies error

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service