Alton man cracked a joke about what he might get with lotto ticket. Then he saw he won $1M.

Perris Monrow of Alton won $1 million in the Mega Millions lottery.

An Alton man joked with a convenience store clerk about how much money he would win as the clerk scanned his Mega Millions lottery tickets.

But reality quickly hit Perris Monrow when he learned he had matched all five white-ball numbers to win a $1 million prize, the Missouri Lottery announced Friday.

Monrow told lottery officials that he occasionally would stop at the On The Run store at 9371 Olive Blvd. in Olivette, Mo., near his workplace to buy tickets and then have them scanned. And that’s what he did shortly after the March 19 Mega Millions drawing.

“I got in there right when they opened and asked them to scan them for me,” Monrow said in a news release. “I said, ‘Let me know how much I won,’ just as a joke. She scanned them and said, ‘Well, you did pretty well today!’”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The winning numbers for the March 19 Mega Millions drawing were 10, 42, 53, 67, 68, and the Mega Ball was 15.

“It was hard to take,” Monrow said. “I never expected to win that much.”