Chris Rothweiler is the apparent winner in the race for Ward 6 alderman in Belleville as he garnered 14 votes by mail. Andrew Gaa received only four votes by mail, according to counts by the St. Clair County Clerk’s office.





That brings Rothweiler’s vote total to 313. Gaa now has 310 votes, according to unofficial totals. After election night, Gaa had a seven-vote lead.

The mail-in votes were counted Tuesday morning at the St. Clair County Courthouse. The votes still need to be certified by the Illinois State Board of Elections.

St. Clair County Clerk Tom Holbrook was required to wait 14 days before counting the mail-in ballots for the April 2 election.

Neither candidate could be reached immediately for comment.

The Belleville race was highlighted by St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern’s donation of $5,600 and his mother’s donation of $10,000 to the political action committee Friends and Families for Belleville, which was formed to support three City Council candidates: Rothweiler, Randy Randolph and Bryan Whitaker. These candidates criticized Mayor Mark Eckert’s administration.

Meanwhile, Gaa was endorsed by Eckert, who said he donated about $300 to Gaa and Joe Hazel and Carmen Duco, two other candidates who faced Friends and Families for Belleville candidates.

Kern has not commented about why he backed the anti-Eckert candidates while Eckert has said he doesn’t know why the Kern family invested $15,600 in supported candidates who criticized him.

It was Kern who appointed Eckert to the mayor’s post in 2004 after he had won the County Board chairman’s race.