Lightning could be to blame for massive house fire that kills one in Columbia

A fire that broke out about 3 a.m. in the 7000 block of Summit View Drive claimed the life of one person.

Brad Roessler, public information officer for the Columbia Fire Department, confirmed that one person who was inside of the house had died. He had no further information about the victim.

Roessler said the fire department received the call about the large blaze at the home at 3 a.m. and when fire personnel arrived on scene, the home was fully engulfed. At 8:25 a.m., fire fighters were still spraying water on the structure, Roessler confirmed.

The fire was so large that multiple fire departments were needed to put out the blaze. There was no fire hydrant in the rural area where the fire occurred, so firefighters had to shuttle water to the location of the fire.

“We had over seven other departments driving a tanker shuttle,” Roessler said.

Firefighters also filled up tanks, dumping the water into portable tanks, Roessler explained. Also, firefighters used water from a large swimming pool in the back yard to help douse the fire, he said.

Roessler said the fire remains under investigation but that lightning could be to blame.

“Neighbors reported hearing loud lightning strikes in the area.,” Roessler said.

