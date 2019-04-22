Bank of Belleville names new president

Ronald R. Stephens has been promoted to president and chief executive officer of the Bank of Belleville as well as its holding company, Belleville Bancorp Inc., while longtime CEO Kevin M. Pesko will remain with the bank as market president of St. Clair County, the company has announced.

Stephens was part of the team that organized Bank of Belleville when it was established in 2005. He had previously held the position of executive vice president/chief credit officer and most recently served the bank as executive vice president/chief operating officer.

“This promotion represents the continuation of our management succession plan. Ron has played an integral leadership role for our bank since its inception,” Wyatt Rawlings III, chairman of Bank of Belleville and Belleville Bancorp, said in a news release. “We are very fortunate to have someone such as Ron to lead our team and continue the mission of serving our clients, our communities and our shareholders.”

Rawlings also praised Pesko for leading what the company describes as the only locally owned, independent community bank headquartered in Belleville.

“Our relationship has always been more of a partnership,” Pesko said in the news release. “So, while I am proud we will have Ron to direct our team and the bank’s future, he is also to be congratulated for his leadership and resourcefulness since the bank’s beginning.”

In other moves announced by the bank, Karl Abert was promoted to chief credit officer and Jennifer Warren was promoted to chief operations officer.

The Bank of Belleville operates from its headquarters at 215 S. Illinois St. in Belleville. As of Dec. 31, the bank had total assets of $209 million and 38 full- and part-time employees.