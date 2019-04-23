Madison County’s board chair and auditor are taking each other to court. Here’s why.

Computers, other items seized from Madison County government offices Police on Jan. 10 raided at least two Madison County offices and temporarily sealed them with police tape. Madison County Sheriff’s Lt. David Vucich confirmed that offices were raided in the county’s administration building. The purpose of the rai Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police on Jan. 10 raided at least two Madison County offices and temporarily sealed them with police tape. Madison County Sheriff’s Lt. David Vucich confirmed that offices were raided in the county’s administration building. The purpose of the rai

A battle between Madison County Auditor Rick Faccin and members of the county board continued this week with a lawsuit charging Faccin with “keeping the books secret.”

Chairman Kurt Prenzler and Administrator Doug Hulme filed suit to counter the one Faccin already filed against the board to deny it access to specific county financial information.

In March, Faccin sparred with Prenzler and Hulme over access to the county’s finances, The Edwardsville Intelligencer reported. According to the article, several heated arguments took place during a meeting of the county executive committee and a county board meeting.

During those meetings Prenzler and Faccin yelled at each other and at one point Prenzler told the county auditor he was “out of order.”

Madison County Auditor Rick Faccin Provided

Hulme said administrators in Illinois counties have “read-only” access to the financial information.

“The financial records of the county are public information,” he said. “Access to this data is necessary for us to do our job.”

He had argued before, The Intelligencer reported, that administration needs to have “at least some of the detailed information” in order to prepare budgets.

However, Faccin said because of an ongoing investigation of the administration by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, which he said revolves around improper access and use of computer data, the administration can’t be trusted with access to the system.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom GIbbons formed the task force that led to a Jan. 2018 raid of two Madison County offices to seize public computers.

Faccin, a Democrat, told the News-Democrat he does not plan to run for re-election in 2020. At the end of his term, he’ll have been auditor of Madison County for 22 years.

Faccin said he plans to finish out his term.

“It’s been a good run here,” Faccin said. “I’ve enjoyed it, but at some point. You have to start enjoying life.”

Even though Faccin wouldn’t close the door on making a run for another office, he said his intention is to retire as auditor. He also served six years on the county board and worked fir Catholic charities for 22 years, including 15 years as area director.

“I think we ran a good ship here,” Faccin said. “I think we did things the right way. That’s what I’m most proud of.”