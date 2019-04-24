Meat sold at Schneider’s Quality Meats in Waterloo market being recalled

What to do if you think you have a recalled product Learn how to determine if your product is included in a recall notice and what action to take. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Learn how to determine if your product is included in a recall notice and what action to take.

Schneider’s Quality Meats in Waterloo is voluntarily recalling an undetermined amount of various cooked meat products produced by the business retail use due to sodium nitrite levels being higher than allowed, according to an Illinois Department of Agriculture advisory.

The items were produced between May 1, 2018 and April 19, 2019, and include Polish sausage, large and regular bologna, wieners, franks, krackow and kielbasa, the Department of Agriculture said.

The department’s Bureau of Meat and Poultry Inspection found the problem on April 22 while “performing routine formulation verification activities,” the department said. The state inspector discovered that Schneider’s formulation for the use of sodium nitrite, a restricted ingredient, exceeded the regulatory limit.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, the Department of Agriculture said.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Harrold ‘JR’ Wallace, quality manager of Schneider’s Quality Meats at 618-939-5252.