Belleville deacon charged with criminal sexual assault of 29-year-old woman

Deacon Robert J. Lanter was charged with criminal sexual assault of a 29-year-old woman who was unable to give consent, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

Lanter was arraigned Friday on the charge in St. Clair County Circuit Court. He pleaded not guilty, according to court documents.

Belleville Bishop Edward K. Braxton said in a letter to the Belleville Diocese that Lanter, 68, resigned from all of his roles in the diocese Thursday.

Lanter had been the diocese’s deacon coordinator and was assigned to St. Luke Church in Belleville. He also served at St. Theresa Church in Belleville, which has a partnership with St. Luke. He was ordained in 1997.

He was arrested March 2 after the assault was alleged to have occurred March 1. He was released after posting $100,000 bond.





“I know that this information will come to you as a surprise and be a source of sadness and concern,” Braxton wrote to the diocese. “At this juncture, the most important thing for us to do is to pray for Deacon Lanter, his family, and all those who may have been harmed by this development.”