Flooding expected in parts of Southern Illinois as rainfall continues into Thursday

Aerial view of Mississippi River flooding south of St. Louis Aerial views of the Mississippi river south of Cahokia, from Davis Street Ferry road in East Carondelet and south of Jefferson Barracks bridge. River levels are about 11 feet below historic 1993 levels.

As rain continues in the Midwest, flood warnings and flash flood watches continue in Southern Illinois.

Flood and flash flood warnings are in effect in several counties in the area.

The National Weather Service forecasters said as much as 3 inches of rain fell in the last 48 hours in some areas.

According to its website, periods of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday night will bring at least an additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall in addition to the rain that fell Tuesday.

Low lying areas or areas with poor drainage will be in “significant” danger for flash flooding. The Illinois Department of Transportation closed Illinois 100 from Alton to north of through Grafton due to rising floodwater.

Traffic control devices and directional signage, including dynamic message boards are being used to guide motorists safely around major closures and travelers are advised to consider alternate routes or allow additional time to travel known flood prone areas.

IDOT is urging motorists to be patient, reduce speed and exercise caution throughout the Metro East region.

Another round of showers are also expected Thursday. Things are then expected to dry up Friday and throughout the weekend.

The Alton Telegraph reported that the rain will lead to moderate flooding in both Alton and Grafton from the Mississippi River and major flooding on the Illinois River in Harding.

“In addition to the flash flood threat, the prolonged and potentially heavy rainfall is forecast to impact the mainstem rivers,” a weather service flood warning read. “A number of river forecast points on the Mississippi River above Alton and the Illinois River at Hardin are forecast to return to major flooding with several other points forecast to moderate flooding.”

The river is expected to crest at 31.7 feet Monday in Alton. In Grafton the river will crest at 28.5 feet, the Telegraph reported.

On the other side of the Mississippi and east of the Missouri River, the village of West Alton, Missouri is under a voluntary evacuation order. KMOX reported the city’s fire chief said roughly 1,200 residents should be out of their homes before Saturday.

Parts of the city are protected by the Mississippi River Levee, which is expected to be overwhelmed before the weekend.