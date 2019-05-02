12 indicted in 2018 MetroLink robbery spree that lead to murder of St. Louis man

Is MetroLink really so dangerous? To figure out if MetroLink is really so dangerous, the Belleville News-Democrat collected reports from 15 police departments on the line as well as crime data from the past three years. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK To figure out if MetroLink is really so dangerous, the Belleville News-Democrat collected reports from 15 police departments on the line as well as crime data from the past three years.

An eight-month investigation has lead to the indictment of 12 individuals involved in multiple robberies at five MetroLink stations in 2018, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced Thursday.

Gardner announced the city’s Crime Strategies Unit reviewed surveillance videos, social media posts, witness statements and even jail calls while identifying each participant and their roles in the coordinated robberies and shootings.

“Through excellent investigative teamwork, the state will be holding 12 people accountable for wreaking havoc and fear on our public transportation system,” she said. “A well-functioning public transportation system is essential to an equitable and prosperous community. The public deserves a safe system and I believe today, we are one step closer to that goal.”

In February, MetroLink officials said there needed to be “environmental changes” as well as collaborative efforts between police and Metro Security.

The spree lead to the murder of a St. Louis County employee, Craig LeFebvre in 2018. He was killed at a MetroLink bus stop when he was shot unintentionally, police said.

The group of individuals took part in a coordinated violent criminal conduct on Metro property, targeting vulnerable and isolated people at stations and on the train. Gardner said the group would talk to their victims before surrounding them, beating them and robbing them.

While some of the individuals have been arrested, several are still at large. The prosecutor’s officer requested each defendant be remanded without bail.

“The public has asked us to deliver a safer and more comfortable transit system,” said Bi-State Development President and chief Executive Officer Taulby Roach. “A key component of this is to deliver a high level of coordination and cooperation between our law enforcement partners. These indictments serve as evidence of our progress towards cooperation with precise and relentless police work.”

In 2018, The Belleville News-Democrat gathered and analyzed police call data and crime statistics that revealed riding the MetroLink was far less dangerous than believed.