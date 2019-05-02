News-Democrat advertising team wins top award in Illinois Press contest

Welcome to the Belleville News-Democrat The Belleville News-Democrat and bnd.com serve readers in the metro-east and Southern Illinois. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Belleville News-Democrat and bnd.com serve readers in the metro-east and Southern Illinois.

The Belleville News-Democrat has been named the top daily newspaper in the Illinois Press Association’s annual advertising awards competition.

The BND won the James S. Copley Memorial Trophy for advertising achievement. The award was presented Thursday at the IPA’s annual convention in Springfield.

The Copley Trophy is given to the staff with the most accumulated points in the association’s ad contest.

The BND won 52 staff awards, including first place in 17 different categories.

Here is the breakdown of the awards and the winning categories:

Real estate, first place, second place and honorable mention; motor vehicle, first place, second place, third place and honorable mention; health care, first place, second place and third place; food, first and second place; service/institutional, first, second, third and honorable mention; home furnishings and appliances, first, second and honorable mention; apparel, jewelry and accessories, second place; garden yard and farm, first and second; religious/non-profit, first and second place; lifestyle/recreation, second ; miscellaneous (weekly category-The News Leader), honorable mention.

Miscellaneous, first, second and third; political, first and second; best annual special section, first and second; best one-time special section, second; best community focus section (weekly category), second for the The News Leader, third for the O’Fallon Progress; best community focus section (daily category), first and third; best classified ad (weekly category), The News Leader, second; best classified ad (daily category), first, second, third and honorable mention; best classified section, first; best shared page/signature page (weekly category), The News Leader, first; best shared page/signature page (daily category), second and third; best niche publication, second; best social media online ad, first; best holiday ad, first, second and third.