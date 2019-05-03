Tugboat strikes Eads Bridge Friday morning, Coast Guard closes Mississippi

Tugboat hits the Eads Bridge A KMOV video shows a tugboat called The Legacy striking the Eads Bridge early Monday morning. The boat may have struck the bridge due to rising water levels from continued rain. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A KMOV video shows a tugboat called The Legacy striking the Eads Bridge early Monday morning. The boat may have struck the bridge due to rising water levels from continued rain.

A towboat struck the Eads Bridge on Friday morning, possibly due to rising flood waters.

KMOV reported that officials from the United States Coast Guard, who are currently investigating, said the tugboat dubbed The Legacy, sustained damage to its pilot house but there were no injuries.

The bridge was not damaged.

The Coast Guard closed a portion of the Mississippi to all vessel traffic from mile marker 179 to 184 due to extremely high water levels and fast moving currents this morning.

Restrictions are set to be lifted as soon as conditions improve.

Grafton, Alton and several other cities in Southern Illinois are set to be in major flood stages with rain continuing into the weekend. Businesses in Grafton were preparing to shut down over the weekend.

A sudden surge on the Mississippi near State Street in Alton has closed several roads. The city’s public work employees are putting up flood barriers.