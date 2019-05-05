Mandatory water conservation measures issued for Illinois American Water customers

Mississippi River rising in Grafton and Alton Flooding scenes from Alton and Grafton, Illinois where the Mississippi river is rising. The river is expected to crest at almost 32 feet Monday May 6th, 2019 in Grafton, 6 feet below the historic 1993 flood. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Flooding scenes from Alton and Grafton, Illinois where the Mississippi river is rising. The river is expected to crest at almost 32 feet Monday May 6th, 2019 in Grafton, 6 feet below the historic 1993 flood.

Illinois American Water has issued mandatory water conservation measures for multiple metro-east communities due to the impact of potential flooding from the Mississippi River.

In a news release, the company said metro-east customers are required to restrict all non-essential water use until further notice, and refrain from non-critical water use, such as running sprinklers, dishwashers and washing machines. Customers have also been asked to avoid filling bathtubs if at all possible and to use showers instead.

According to Karen Cooper, senior manager of field operations and production for Illinois American Water’s Southern division, a levee broke south of Illinois American Water’s Chouteau Island intake facility. The incident, which occurred near Granite City, caused damage to the facility’s infrastructure.

“Our team reacted quickly and is working to complete critical repairs,” she stated. “While this work is completed, customer conservation of water use is critical to maintaining water service for customer needs including sanitation and fire protection. We thank our customers for their help and cooperation.”

The following communities, which are served directly by Illinois American Water, have been told to follow the measures:

Belleville

East St. Louis

Granite City

Madison

Venice

Centreville

Brooklyn

Fairmont City

Sauget

Shiloh

Washington Park

Alorton

Cahokia (from Commonfields of Cahokia Public Water District)

Swansea

Canteen Township

St. Clair Township

Stookey Township

Smithton Township

Nameoki Township

Other communities, which Illinois American Water wholesales to, are also affected. Those include:

Scott Air Force Base

O’Fallon (which provides water to Fairview Heights)

Caseyville

Millstadt

Metro-East Municipal Joint Action Water Agency (Commonfields of Cahokia Public Water District and City of Columbia)

Mitchell Water District

Pontoon Beach Water District

Waterloo

Bond Madison Water Company (which serves Livingston, Hamel, Worden, Williamson, Pierron, Pocahontas, St. Jacob, Grantfork, Marine, Three County Water District and Alhambra)

The Alton service area has not been affected, the release stated. Customers will be notified when the conservation measures are no longer required.