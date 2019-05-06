State, local police investigating after Centralia 13-year-old shot in head Saturday

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

State and local police are investigating the shooting of a Centralia teenager who was found shot in the head early Saturday morning.

WJBD Radio reported the 13-year-old was on the front porch of a home on the 100 block of South Pine just before 6 a.m. Saturday. Centralia Police Chief Brian Atchison told the radio station said the teenager was at a gathering of acquaintances.

The victim was transferred to a St. Louis hospital with critical head injuries after he initially being taken to SSM Health St. Mary’s hospital.

Parents at Centralia Junior High School received a message regarding the shooting that stated there would be a police presence at Centralia Junior High Monday morning as an “extra precaution.”

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing and the Illinois State Police’s Child Death Task Force and Crime Scene Investigation will be working the scene and tracking down leads.

Centralia Police ask anyone with information to contact the department at 618-533-7602. The department has not yet identified the teenager who was shot.

Friends, relatives and residents of Centalia have taken to social media with the police department’s contact information in hopes of getting answers to what happened to the teenager.