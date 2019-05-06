Belleville man charged with DUI after running over, killing wife, sheriff says

Drunken drivers caused 349 fatal crashes in Illinois in 2017 Police in Illinois issued 2,357 DUIs in 2017 and nationally, more than 1 million DUIs were given to drunken drivers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police in Illinois issued 2,357 DUIs in 2017 and nationally, more than 1 million DUIs were given to drunken drivers.

A man who lives near Belleville ran over and killed his wife in their driveway early Saturday morning, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jonathan E. Whitwell, 36, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence resulting in death after he ran over Stephanie M. Whitwell, 36, who was lying down in the driveway of the couple’s home, the sheriff’s office said.

Additional charges including reckless homicide are pending lab results and a presentation to the grand jury.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Whitwells had been out for the night and had just been dropped off at their house. Stephanie Whitwell apparently laid down in the driveway while her husband went inside the house. After a short period of time, when Jonathan Whitwell could not find his wife, he left again in his 2004 GMC pickup truck.

He initially missed her as he backed out of the driveway, but ran over her when he returned, the sheriff’s office said. Stephanie Whitwell was then found in the driveway with severe injuries. She was later pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital.

Jonathan Whitwell has only two prior traffic tickets, both for speeding according to the St. Clair County Circuit Clerk’s website. One of those tickets was dismissed.

“There is no indication that there were any domestic issues prior to this incident,” according to the sheriff’s news release. “It appears to be an alcohol related tragedy for this family.”

Jonathan Whitwell was released from the jail on a $50,000 bond.