Calhoun County declares state of emergency due to flooding, Illinois River closed

Calhoun County has declared a state of emergency as it feels the impact of the flooding Illinois and Mississippi rivers.

The Mississippi River near Hardin was in major flooding stages Tuesday, where it crested at 37.8 feet, according to Richard Gibbs from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. The U.S. Coast Guard closed the Illinois River to all commercial and recreational traffic Tuesday as well due to high waters.

Gibbs said most major roads in Calhoun County were closed, including state highways, Brussels Ferry Road and most roads south of Hardin that lead to the southern part of the county.

The sheriff’s office put out a plea for volunteers on Facebook, saying they needed help with sandbagging to protect businesses and residences in the area. On Tuesday, Gibbs said, high school students from Brussels and Calhoun high schools were helping with sandbagging after school let out.

The State of Illinois is helping too, according to Gibbs. The Department of Transportation dropped off 5,000 pre-made sandbags on Tuesday and plans on hauling in more sand, he said.

According to a FOX 2 report, residents are concerned about the Nutwood levee, located on the Illinois River just south of Hardin. A breach would flood Illinois Route 16.

“If we lose that road we lose access to our fuel and our food,” Chuck Lanczkowski, director of the Calhoun County Emergency Services, told FOX 2. “We’ve already had problems up on the north side. We have a temporary road up there now that is underwater and can’t be used anymore.

Those wishing to volunteer can call the village clerk Danielle Hurley at 618-578-4762.