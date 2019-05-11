Metro-East News
MetroLink collision with van in East St. Louis sends two people to hospital
Is MetroLink really so dangerous?
A MetroLink train operator and the driver of a van were taken to a hospital Friday after there was a collision in East St. Louis involving the two vehicles.
Early Friday evening, an AT&T van may have drove through the flashing gate at Pennsylvania Avenue and Ninth Street, Fox2Now reported. A MetroLink train then crashed into the van.
The driver of the van, was trapped but eventually freed and did not suffer life threatening injuries, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Fox2Now reported.
The train operator was taken to a hospital as a precaution, Metro said in a statement to the media.
No passengers on the train involved in the crash requested medical attention, Metro said.
The crash is under investigation.
Comments