MoDot closes westbound I-255 lanes crossing the JB Bridge

Missouri Department of Transportation engineers made the decision to close down the Interstate-255 westbound lanes crossing the Jefferson Barracks Bridge after crews found cracks on the structure Sunday at about 4 p.m.

The cracks were found on parts of the steel beams that connect the arches that hold the bridge above the river, KMOV reported.

There will be no traffic on the bridge until the problem is completely fixed.

According to the KMOV report , there were no serious problems found on the eastbound bridge. The east- and westbound bridges are separate.

Illinois Department of Transportation announced Sunday that lanes on I-255 between the Jefferson Barracks and Illinois Route 3 near Columbia will be restricted to one lane in each direction beginning Monday, weather permitting. The closure will be enforced daily from 6 a.m to 6 p.m. Work is scheduled to be finished by Friday, IDOT stated.