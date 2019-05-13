Q&A: What does Lindenwood consolidation mean to students in Belleville?

Q. What effect does consolidation have on recently admitted students?

A. All offers of admission for undergraduate studies at Lindenwood University-Belleville campus will be honored at the Lindenwood University-St. Charles campus under the same terms and conditions. In addition, all financial aid packages remain available and will apply to all students either continuing at the Belleville campus or moving their enrollment to the St. Charles campus. Students moving to online programs or enrolled in Accelerated Degree Programs (ADP) should contact Student Financial Services about any necessary adjustments in their financial aid packages.

Q. How far from Belleville is Lindenwood University-St. Charles campus?

A. Forty miles. A few possible routes can be taken however, and the drive from the Belleville campus to the St. Charles campus is primarily Interstate highways. Directions: https://goo.gl/maps/pJVzn8LEmqUMGVTt5

Q. How can incoming freshman who decide not to attend Lindenwood University request a refund of their housing deposit and or tuition payment?

A. Please contact our Belleville Student Financial Services office at (618) 239-6256 or BVFABO@lindenwood.edu.

Q. How does the consolidation affect a student’s financial aid?

A. The consolidation will not make any change to traditional daytime undergraduate students’ financial aid packages if they choose to stay enrolled as traditional daytime undergraduate students at the Belleville campus. A. All institutional financial aid from the Belleville campus will follow traditional daytime undergraduate students moving to the St. Charles campus. Online and ADP students should contact Student Financial Services for clarity on their financial aid packages. A. Traditional daytime undergraduate students who choose to move to the St. Charles campus may qualify for additional Lindenwood grants upon their move at St. Charles. A. Belleville undergraduate students who wish to move to an online program to complete their degrees may receive additional financial assistance from Lindenwood Interested students should contact Student Financial Services on the St. Charles campus at (636) 949-4923 or sfs@lindenwood.edu. A. Students deciding to transfer from Lindenwood University and enroll at a different institution should contact the financial aid office at that institution to determine what the financial aid application and awarding process is.

Q. Is there a deadline for Belleville students to make a decision about moving to the St. Charles campus?

A. We strongly encourage students to make their decision by July 1, 2019, to allow ample time for registration, housing sign-ups, etc... However, enrollment for Fall 2019 will remain open until mid-August. Once a student has made the decision to move to the St. Charles campus, the student should notify the Admissions Office as soon as possible. We will support all students through their transition. Please contact Lindenwood University Admissions 636-949-4949 or admissions@lindenwood.edu.

Q. Will enrollment assistance be available to students who choose to move to St. Charles campus?

A. Yes. Staff and faculty advisors are ready to assist students enrolling at the St. Charles campus. Interested students should contact Lindenwood University Admissions 636-949-4949 or admissions@lindenwood.edu.

Q. Will students need to reapply for admission if they want to move to the St. Charles campus to begin in Fall 2019?

A. No. Students only need to inform the Admissions Office of their desire to enroll at the St. Charles campus. Staff will assist students in making the transition. Students should contact Lindenwood University Admissions 636-949-4949 or admissions@lindenwood.edu.

Q. Can students take a tour of the St. Charles campus?

A. Yes. The St. Charles campus offers tours Monday-Friday at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. We can also personalize a tour upon request. Please contact Lindenwood University Admissions 636-949-4949 or admissions@lindenwood.edu.

Q. Will this affect the immigration status of international students?

A. Immigration status will not be impacted by the campus consolidation. However, if an international student wishes to continue attending at the St. Charles campus or any other institution, the student’s I-20 WILL need to be updated. Please contact OASIS (Office of Admissions and Services for International Students) at 636-949-4982 or internationalservices@lindenwood.edu. A. International students planning to continue their studies at the Belleville campus do not need to take any action until such time as they wish to move to the St. Charles campus or another institution.

Q. What assistance will be available for students using Veteran’s Administration (VA) benefits?

A. Students who are using VA benefits should contact the Office of Veterans Affairs on either campus for assistance in determining their best path forward. In Belleville: Deborah Suttles, 618-239-6208, West Wing M115

In St. Charles: Nia Spencer, 636-627-2922, LARC 018B

ADMISSIONS & FINANCIAL AID CONTACT