Q&A: What does Lindenwood consolidation mean to students in Belleville?
Admissions and Financial Aid
Q. What effect does consolidation have on recently admitted students?
A. All offers of admission for undergraduate studies at Lindenwood University-Belleville campus will be honored at the Lindenwood University-St. Charles campus under the same terms and conditions. In addition, all financial aid packages remain available and will apply to all students either continuing at the Belleville campus or moving their enrollment to the St. Charles campus. Students moving to online programs or enrolled in Accelerated Degree Programs (ADP) should contact Student Financial Services about any necessary adjustments in their financial aid packages.
Q. How far from Belleville is Lindenwood University-St. Charles campus?
A. Forty miles. A few possible routes can be taken however, and the drive from the Belleville campus to the St. Charles campus is primarily Interstate highways. Directions: https://goo.gl/maps/pJVzn8LEmqUMGVTt5
Q. How can incoming freshman who decide not to attend Lindenwood University request a refund of their housing deposit and or tuition payment?
A. Please contact our Belleville Student Financial Services office at (618) 239-6256 or BVFABO@lindenwood.edu.
Q. How does the consolidation affect a student’s financial aid?
A. The consolidation will not make any change to traditional daytime undergraduate students’ financial aid packages if they choose to stay enrolled as traditional daytime undergraduate students at the Belleville campus.
A. All institutional financial aid from the Belleville campus will follow traditional daytime undergraduate students moving to the St. Charles campus. Online and ADP students should contact Student Financial Services for clarity on their financial aid packages.
A. Traditional daytime undergraduate students who choose to move to the St. Charles campus may qualify for additional Lindenwood grants upon their move at St. Charles.
A. Belleville undergraduate students who wish to move to an online program to complete their degrees may receive additional financial assistance from Lindenwood Interested students should contact Student Financial Services on the St. Charles campus at (636) 949-4923 or sfs@lindenwood.edu.
A. Students deciding to transfer from Lindenwood University and enroll at a different institution should contact the financial aid office at that institution to determine what the financial aid application and awarding process is.
Q. Is there a deadline for Belleville students to make a decision about moving to the St. Charles campus?
A. We strongly encourage students to make their decision by July 1, 2019, to allow ample time for registration, housing sign-ups, etc... However, enrollment for Fall 2019 will remain open until mid-August. Once a student has made the decision to move to the St. Charles campus, the student should notify the Admissions Office as soon as possible. We will support all students through their transition. Please contact Lindenwood University Admissions 636-949-4949 or admissions@lindenwood.edu.
Q. Will enrollment assistance be available to students who choose to move to St. Charles campus?
A. Yes. Staff and faculty advisors are ready to assist students enrolling at the St. Charles campus. Interested students should contact Lindenwood University Admissions 636-949-4949 or admissions@lindenwood.edu.
Q. Will students need to reapply for admission if they want to move to the St. Charles campus to begin in Fall 2019?
A. No. Students only need to inform the Admissions Office of their desire to enroll at the St. Charles campus. Staff will assist students in making the transition. Students should contact Lindenwood University Admissions 636-949-4949 or admissions@lindenwood.edu.
Q. Can students take a tour of the St. Charles campus?
A. Yes. The St. Charles campus offers tours Monday-Friday at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. We can also personalize a tour upon request. Please contact Lindenwood University Admissions 636-949-4949 or admissions@lindenwood.edu.
Q. Will this affect the immigration status of international students?
A. Immigration status will not be impacted by the campus consolidation. However, if an international student wishes to continue attending at the St. Charles campus or any other institution, the student’s I-20 WILL need to be updated. Please contact OASIS (Office of Admissions and Services for International Students) at 636-949-4982 or internationalservices@lindenwood.edu.
A. International students planning to continue their studies at the Belleville campus do not need to take any action until such time as they wish to move to the St. Charles campus or another institution.
Q. What assistance will be available for students using Veteran’s Administration (VA) benefits?
A. Students who are using VA benefits should contact the Office of Veterans Affairs on either campus for assistance in determining their best path forward.
- In Belleville: Deborah Suttles, 618-239-6208, West Wing M115
- In St. Charles: Nia Spencer, 636-627-2922, LARC 018B
ADMISSIONS & FINANCIAL AID CONTACT
If students have specific questions regarding admissions or their financial aid, they should first contact
Lindenwood University Admissions
636-949-4949
admissions@lindenwood.edu
Academics
Housing and Student Life
Q. What housing options are available at the St. Charles campus?
A. The St. Charles campus has enough housing available to accommodate all Lindenwood University-Belleville students wishing to move. The St. Charles campus offers residence hall/dormitory-style housing for all students. Juniors and seniors may apply for spots in single-family houses that surround campus.
Q. Will students moving to St. Charles be required to live on campus?
A. Not necessarily. Most student-athletes are required to live on campus. Many students do live on campus, but others find that living off campus and commuting is the best option for them. The housing policies at the Lindenwood University-St. Charles campus are very similar to those at the Belleville campus.
Q. Will my housing costs change if I live on campus in St. Charles?
A. For similar accommodations, costs will remain consistent. St. Charles has some differential pricing for single rooms and other special housing; students who select these options may see a change in price.
Q. Are student organizations and student involvement opportunities similar on the St. Charles campus?
A. The St. Charles campus is home to over 80 student organizations. Students are strongly encouraged to get involved as well as to found new organizations whenever they identify a need. All student organizations are listed here: https://lindenwood.campuslabs.com/engage/
Q. When will consolidation of the traditional undergraduate daytime programs at the two campuses be complete?
A. The consolidation of the traditional undergraduate daytime programs will go fully into effect after the 2019-20 academic year in May 2020.
Q. Will there be enough staff on the Belleville campus to address the needs of students?
A. Yes. Addressing the needs of our students is our primary concern as we work through this transition and consolidation.
HOUSING AND STUDENT LIFE CONTACT
If students have specific questions regarding housing or student life, they should first contact
Suzanne Jones, Dean of Students (Belleville)
618-239-6223
sjones5@lindenwood.edu
Shane Williamson, Associate Vice President, Student Life and Diversity/Dean of Students (St. Charles)
636-949-4782
swilliamson@lindenwood.edu
Belleville Staff & Faculty
Q. When will the consolidation of the traditional undergraduate daytime programs at the two campuses go into full effect?
A. The consolidation of the traditional undergraduate daytime programs at the two campuses will fully go into effect after the 2019-20 academic year or May 2020.
Q. Will any Belleville staff and faculty be retained on the Belleville campus for employment after May 2020?
A. Yes. Lindenwood University will continue to offer graduate and evening programs at the Lindenwood University-Belleville location.
Q. When is the last working day for Belleville faculty and staff?
A. All non-retained faculty and staff at the Belleville campus who continue their work through the below completion dates are included in the employee transition plan. Completion dates for non-retained employees vary depending on employment category.
- Staff: May 31, 2020
- Faculty on 9-month contracts: May 22, 2020
- Faculty on 12-month contracts: August 21, 2020
Q. What is the employee transition plan?
A. A robust employee transition plan that rewards faculty and staff for their continued service to students through the end of the next academic year has been created. We are committed to ensuring that the university provides a safe environment and quality services to our students through May 31, 2020, and to provide ample notice, financial support, and other resources to our dedicated employees and their families to ensure the best possible transition to the next phase of their professional journeys. Details of this plan will be communicated directly to employees, as they are confidential and specific to each employee.
Q. Who is included in the employee transition plan?
A. Non-retained Belleville faculty and staff who continue their employment through the specified completion date.
Q. Who is not included in the employee transition plan?
A. Student and temporary employees, and those faculty and staff who do not continue their employment through their completion date.
Q. Are there employment opportunities at Lindenwood-St. Charles campus?
A. Yes. Affected staff and faculty at the Belleville campus may apply for open or new positions at the Lindenwood University-St. Charles campus. All open positions will be posted internally and externally. Belleville employees will receive a notification through Workday of the posting of new positions. All Lindenwood University-Belleville employees are guaranteed an interview for any position for which they are qualified. Factors for selection will include business need, performance, unique skills, knowledge, and abilities, as well as other factors. If hired, compensation will be based on equity relative to the open position, not on previous employment.
Q. Will severance agreements be provided?
A. Yes. Severance agreements will be awarded to employees who complete their current assignments on the Lindenwood University-Belleville campus through their designated completion dates, do not obtain new employment with Lindenwood University, and sign the severance agreement, unless otherwise noted.
The severance agreement will include a financial component that is based on a percentage of the employee’s base salary and enhanced by the degree to which the job duties of the employee impact the institution’s ability to ensure that it provides a safe environment and quality services to our students through May 2020.
Q. Will tuition grants be honored for employees and their dependents?
A. Yes. Lindenwood University’s mission is to enhance lives through quality education and preparatory experiences, and the university is committed to providing tuition grants to employees and their dependents.
Full-time employees and spouses
- Lindenwood University-Belleville full-time employees and spouses who are enrolled by the fall of 2019 will be allowed to complete the selected programs through graduation under the same terms and conditions as outlined in the Employee Guidebook.
Dependent Children of Lindenwood University-Belleville full-time employees
- Full-time employees with 5 or fewer years of service as of May 13, 2019, are eligible to apply for the employee tuition grant for dependent children graduating high school through May 2020 for a start date in fall of 2020 if the dependent is accepted for admission at Lindenwood University.
- Full-time employees with 5 or more years of service as of May 13, 2019, are eligible to apply for the employee tuition grant for dependent children graduating high school through May 2024 for admittance/start date in the fall of 2024 if the dependent is accepted for admission at Lindenwood University.
The length of the grants will be until the dependent child graduates from the Lindenwood degree in which the child is currently enrolled or a maximum of four years, whichever comes first.
Q. Will Lindenwood University help displaced employees find a new job?
A. Yes. In addition to encouraging Lindenwood University-Belleville staff and faculty to apply for open positions elsewhere with Lindenwood, outplacement services will be provided. Outplacement services include career coaching, resume writing, and job search counseling. Outplacement services will begin following consultation with Lindenwood University-Belleville employees.
Q. Will Lindenwood University provide any additional career, emotional or financial support?
A. Yes. Personal Assistance Services (PAS) / Employee Assistance Program (EAP) will be present on the Lindenwood University-Belleville campus on May 13-16, 2019. Additional dates and times will be scheduled based upon need. Additionally, individual services in the areas of counseling, career planning, emotional and health, stress, and financial and budget planning, amongst other topics, are available by calling 1-800-356-0845.
Q. What will happen to donations made expressly and exclusively for the Belleville campus, including the “Pathways to the Future” campaign?
A. All donors to the Pathways to the Future campaign will be contacted directly and will be presented options for unspent previous and current contributions. All employee payroll deductions for the “Pathways to the Future” campaign have ceased. Some of the original initiatives of the Pathways to the Future campaign are in alignment with the graduate and evening programs, which will continue at the Belleville site. However, many were related to the traditional undergraduate program and will no longer be funded. As a donor, you have options, including directing the University to use your donation for scholarships and site improvements, or seeking a refund of your donation. Please contact Kate O’Neal, AVP, Development and Alumni, at (636) 949-4903 or KONeal@lindenwood.edu to discuss your wishes and for any additional information.
Q. Will donations made to the Belleville campus, including the “Pathways to the Future” campaign, be restricted to supporting Belleville students?
A. If you choose for the funds to remain with Lindenwood Belleville, the original intent will be honored with funds designated for the Lynx Reserve, scholarships for Belleville students continuing their education at the St. Charles campus, and upgrades to the Belleville site facilities for the evening and graduate programs. As a donor, you also have the option to redirect those funds to various initiatives on the St. Charles campus. Please contact Kate O’Neal, AVP, Development and Alumni, at (636) 949-4903 or KONeal@lindenwood.edu, and we can discuss options with you.
Who can be contacted with questions regarding donations to the Belleville campus?
A. Donor integrity is important to us, and if you intend to seek a refund of your contribution, we respect your decision. Please contact Kate O’Neal, AVP, Development and Alumni, at (636) 949-4903 or KONeal@lindenwood.edu.
BELLEVILLE STAFF AND FACULTY CONTACT
If any employee would like individual questions answered or needs additional assistance, the employee should first contact
Jen Sharpe, Coordinator, Human Resources
636-949-4764
luhr@lindenwood.edu
Athletics
Q. When will the consolidation of the traditional undergraduate daytime programs at the two campuses go into effect?
A. The consolidation of the traditional undergraduate daytime programs at the two campuses will fully go into effect after the 2019-20 academic year or May 2020.
Q. What are the options for student-athletes?
A. Accommodations will be made to support the student-athletes with their transition regardless of where they choose to continue their academic and/or sports careers.
- Continue to attend classes and compete with your team during the 2019 academic year (ending May 2020). During this time, Lindenwood University-St. Charles coaches will be evaluating athletes on each team. Some may be selected to compete on the Lindenwood University-St. Charles team, and some may be asked to try out for the team.
- Continue their education at St. Charles campus following the 2019-2020 academic year.
- Transfer immediately to another school--no school restrictions held by Lindenwood University.
- Respond to a coach’s request to try out for your sport at Lindenwood University-St. Charles.
- Respond to a coach’s request to try out for a different sport at Lindenwood University-St. Charles.
- Move to the St. Charles campus for fall 2019 or after without participating in any sport.
Q. What about athletic scholarships and financial aid packages?
A. All athletic scholarships and financial aid packages will be honored by Lindenwood University-Belleville and Lindenwood University-St. Charles under the same terms and conditions, whether the student-athlete continues to compete in the sport or not. This applies to both continuing and new students who will attend Lindenwood University-Belleville in fall 2019.
Q. Have any teams been immediately eliminated?
A. Men’s and women’s swimming and diving, as well as men’s ice hockey, have been discontinued immediately.
Q. Will teams continue to compete next season?
A. Lindenwood University-Belleville expects to participate in all sports except for men’s and women’s swimming and diving and men’s ice hockey. However, the university cannot guarantee there will be enough players to adequately field all teams. If circumstances dictate, we will make a decision to ensure the best interest of the student-athletes.
Q. What if a coach leaves?
A. We are making every effort to incentivize our coaches to remain with their teams through the 2019-2020 athletic seasons. If a coach leaves before or during the season, the Athletic Department will work collaboratively with Lindenwood University-St. Charles Athletics and the key constituencies to determine the best course of action to ensure the best interests of our students.
Q. What happens if there are not enough players to fill a team?
A. Evaluation will take place throughout the summer and during the academic year. However, the university cannot guarantee there will be enough players to adequately field all teams. Coaches will each have a conference call with their teams between May 13 and May 24, 2019 and will report to the Athletic Department their expectations on team rosters for the final season of competition.
Q. How will student-athletes be provided detailed information about their team and options?
A. Conference calls with each team and head coach will be scheduled by Lindenwood University-Belleville Athletics between May 13 and May 24, 2019. Players will have the opportunity to ask questions and receive additional explanation about their options during the call. Additional instructions about one-on-one meetings will be provided following the team conference call.
Q. Can student-athletes immediately move to Lindenwood University-St. Charles?
A. Yes. In addition, all financial aid packages for traditional daytime undergraduate students, including athletic scholarships, will be honored under the same terms and conditions. Students moving to online programs or enrolled in Accelerated Degree Programs (ADP) should contact Student Financial Services about any possible adjustments in their financial aid packages. There is enough residential student housing on the St. Charles campus to accommodate all Lindenwood University-Belleville students.
Q. Is it possible for student-athletes to play on the team at Lindenwood University in St. Charles?
A. It is possible. Lindenwood University-Belleville will work with admissions, athletics, and head coaches to provide opportunities for our student-athletes to continue playing college athletics with Lindenwood University-St. Charles. However, there must be available roster space and the student-athlete must receive a request to try out from the Lindenwood University-St. Charles coach in charge.
Q. What happens if a student-athlete decides to transfer to another college or university?
A. Lindenwood University will work with each student-athlete to get them placed at the university of their choosing with no restrictions.
Q. Will student-athletes have to request a release in order to transfer to another school?
A. Yes. The Athletic Department will work closely to assist all student-athletes who are transferring to other colleges and universities. The college or university to which the student-athlete is attempting to transfer will be required to request a release from Lindenwood University-Belleville.
Q. Will this affect the immigration status of international student-athletes?
A. Immigration status will not be impacted. However, international students who wish to continue their studies at the St. Charles campus or any other institution WILL need to have their I-20s updated. Please contact OASIS (Office of Admissions and Services for International Students) by calling 636-949-4982 or internationalservices@lindenwood.edu.
Students planning to continue their studies at the Belleville campus do not need to take any action until such time as they wish to move to St. Charles or another institution.
Q. Will the NAIA, conferences and athletic organizations be notified?
A. The athletic director will contact the NAIA and each of the conference affiliates to notify them of our last season of competition by May 24, 2019. Similar contact will be made with AMC, MSFA, Mid-South, WCWA, USA Rugby, and ACHA Division I for men’s and women’s teams.
ATHLETICS CONTACT
Student-athletes who would like individual questions answered or need additional assistance should first contact their head coaches or the Lindenwood University-Belleville athletic director.
Ryan Kaiser, Director, Intercollegiate Athletics - Lindenwood University-Belleville
618-671-6213
RKaiser@lindenwood.edu
