Body found in Cahokia creek is tentatively identified as Swansea man

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

A body found by Cahokia Police last Monday afternoon has been tentatively identified.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said it may be Ira Dickerson, a 37-year-old black male from Swansea.

Dye said a cause of death has not been determined. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, he said.

The body was found by an individual who was passing by the area. It was partially submerged in a creek in the 100 block of Jerome Lane, Monday at about 4:18 p.m. The individual, who police did not name, called the Cahokia Police Department.

Police Chief David Landmann said the body was badly decomposed. Neither police nor the coroner could say how long it may have been there in the creek.

“It was a badly decomposed body and an autopsy is scheduled for today,” Landmann said. “We really don’t know much at this time,” he said.