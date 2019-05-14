Metro-East News
Clinton County sheriff’s department finds, arrests father accused of abducting boy
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department has located a missing child and arrested the father accused of abducting the boy.
The man was wanted by the department for parental child abduction. The department has not released the father’s name, though it did provide a photograph of him and his Illinois license plate number, 365 513.
No other details were released by the department.
The Sheriff’s Department asks anyone with information about the case to call 618-594-4555.
