Missing elderly man with dementia has been found, Swansea police say
An elderly Swansea man who had been missing since 6 a.m. Tuesday has been found, police said.
A Silver Alert was issued for Michael J. Ready, 79, who was last seen at his resident at 9 Lakeland Blvd.
Ready has no prior history of disappearance but suffers from dementia, which may have attributed to his disappearance, police said at Tuesday afternoon. They believed his disappearance was “voluntary.”
By 3 p.m., the police department posted on Facebook that Ready had been found.
