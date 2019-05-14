Missing elderly man with dementia has been found, Swansea police say

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

An elderly Swansea man who had been missing since 6 a.m. Tuesday has been found, police said.

A Silver Alert was issued for Michael J. Ready, 79, who was last seen at his resident at 9 Lakeland Blvd.

Ready has no prior history of disappearance but suffers from dementia, which may have attributed to his disappearance, police said at Tuesday afternoon. They believed his disappearance was “voluntary.”

By 3 p.m., the police department posted on Facebook that Ready had been found.