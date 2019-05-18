50-year-old motorcyclist injured in crash with semi on I-64 in Washington County

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 50-year-old motorcyclist was injured Saturday in a crash with a semi-trailer truck on Interstate 64 in Washington County.

Timothy W. Williams, 50, of Evansville, Indiana, was airlifted to a regional trauma center. He was ejected in the crash, according to police.

The semi driver, James P. Patton, 63, of Texarkana, Texas, was not injured.

Police said Saturday that the crash occurred just before 11 a.m. at milepost 40 on the highway. Traffic had slowed, and police believe Williams was changing lanes when his motorcycle struck the back of the semi-trailer.

The crash remains under investigation by Illinois State Police District 13.

The Washington County Sheriff’s office, Okawville police and fire departments, Washington County Ambulance Service and ARCH helicopter responded to the crash.