Two dead in car versus motorcycle accident on Illinois 154 in Randolph County

Two are dead after a car versus motorcycle accident on Illinois 154 on Saturday in Randolph County.

Around 8:38 p.m., a 1998 Dodge Ram, driven by Lane P. Dillow, of Red Bud, was traveling westbound on IL 154 near Griggs Road when it crossed the center lane and struck a 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle head on, a news release from the Illinois State Police stated. The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were both ejected and died from injuries related to the crash.

According to the release, the identities of the two people killed have not been releases, pending notification of their families. Any charges against Dillow are pending an investigation, police stated.

