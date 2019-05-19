Californian Alla Tsank wins 2019 Art on the Square’s Best of Show award

Art on the Square 2019 Californian Alla Tsank, a painter, won the 2019 Art on the Square’s Best of Show award in Belleville, Illinois. The annual fair sees up to 75,000 attendees. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Californian Alla Tsank, a painter, won the 2019 Art on the Square’s Best of Show award in Belleville, Illinois. The annual fair sees up to 75,000 attendees.

Many years ago, painter Alla Tsank first applied to be a featured artist at Belleville’s annual Art on the Square, but unfortunately, she was not chosen to participate in the fine arts festival then.

Though Tsank, who resides in Encinitas, California, was disappointed, she decided to apply again this year, just to see if she could make it to the fair, which has been in the top 1 percent of art fairs since its inception in 2002.

Tsank’s effort paid off. On Sunday, she was not only featured as an artist, but also awarded the Best of Show prize, winning $4,000.

“It’s an honor,” Tsank said of winning the grand prize. “I feel special.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Art on the Square gives out $30,500 in awards to winners chosen from a pool of 105 featured artists. Kathy Kaiser, the program’s director of publicity, said a jury of professional judges sees anywhere from 800 to 1,000 applicants and narrows it down to the 105 that will be showcased.

Tsank paints with oil, and she said that her most recent works reflect things she sees in nature.

“I’ve always admired nature,” she said. “This work is females that are embraced by nature. I think that’s the direction I’ll stay in for a while.”

Tsank works on her art in a studio each year from October until March. Then, during the spring and summer, she travels to art shows. Though she’s had success with selling paintings from galleries before, she prefers the human interaction that happens at a fair like Art on the Square.

“I love the freedom of shows,” she said. “It’s such a unique experience to see how people react to the things I’ve made firsthand.”

Those reactions can be interesting for her, especially when people notice things in her art she hasn’t thought about before.

“It always surprises me when someone has a deeper perception of something in one of my paintings,” she said. “That’s the really wonderful part of showing your art directly to people like this — seeing their emotions and what they choose to focus on.”

A complete list of award winners for 2019’s Art on the Square is as follows:

Best of Show: ($4000): Alla Tsank

Ed and Helen Karasek Award ($1500): George Ceffalio

Joan Voss Renner Purchase Award ($2000): Debra Steidel

Mayor’s Choice Purchase Award ($1000): Jaana Mattson

Barb King Jewelry Award ($500): Jo Jennings

Best of Category Awards ($1500 each)

Ceramics: William Kidd

Digital/Graphic Design: Edward Loedding

Drawing/Printmaking: Marina Terauds

Fine Craft: Steven and Beth Radtke

Glass: Jeremy Griffith and Chelsea Foehr

Jewelry: Thomas McGurrin

Mixed Media: Jessica Stoddart-Ladd

Painting: Jon Smith

Photography: Brad Pogatetz

Sculpture: Scott Causey

Wood: Marilyn Endres

Awards of Excellence ($500 each, non-specific to category)

Larry Allen

Shawn Cornell

Deborah Falls

Joel Fremion

Katherine Goulandris and Michael Burris

Rebecca Hungerford

Robin Lauersdorf

Marvin Murphy

Nolan Prohaska

Chris and Katie Robelski

Charles Strain

Tyler Voorhees