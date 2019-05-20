College president under investigation after allegedly making ‘discriminatory’ comments

O’Fallon school board member faces calls to resign over controversial comments No way in hell,’ says O'Fallon District 90 school board member Steve Springer. Springer refuses calls to resign after controversial comments he made regarding transgender and Muslim students in O'Fallon, IL, Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK No way in hell,’ says O'Fallon District 90 school board member Steve Springer. Springer refuses calls to resign after controversial comments he made regarding transgender and Muslim students in O'Fallon, IL,

Blackburn College’s president is under investigation after allegedly making “discriminatory” comments during a meeting

The Burnian, Blackburn Colleges’ newspaper, recently reported during an April 17 search committee meeting formed find a new Director or Marketing and Public Relations, the college’s president, Dr. Julie Murray-Jensen, allegedly made several discriminatory comments that broke Title VII laws.

Murray-Jensen told The Burnian she thought it was “not appropriate” for the staff to report on the investigation while it’s ongoing. She said she would “really discourage” any reporting before the end of the investigation.

Mark Zobel, a former executive director at the school who was present at the meeting., told The Burnian that Murray-Jensen made three separate statement during the meeting, all of which were verified and validated by others who were also at the meeting.

One such comment was allegedly made about an Asian woman, which Zobel said Murray-Jensen said would have trouble filling the role.

“What I recall was that she said this position would probably not be filled by a ‘typical small, timid, Asian woman,’ “ he said. “This is a clear violation of Tiled VII.”

Tilte VII guidelines make it illegal for colleges to use race or sex as means of hiring or not hiring someone.

Murray-Jensen went on to add that she was concerned that a statement in the job posting about diversity and inclusion would “deter white applicants,” Zobel said. He added that she said personally was deterred by the statement when she applied for her job as president in 2018.

The third violation Zobel identified to The Burnian was when Murray-Jensen allegedly identified a “bonus category” and stated that a person of color “would be a bonus.”

Blackburn Provost Jon McClusky told the college’s Board of Trustees he believes Murray-Jensen’s goal was to highlight “how there may be bias” or “stereotypes” He said her intent was different from what witnesses heard.

Zobel said it’s unlikely that four people could have all misunderstood the president.

Murray-Jensen joined Blackburn College as its president in early 2019. She replaced former President Dr. John Comerford, who left the college in 2018.

Blackburn faculty and staff have been ensured that Blackburn administration will not punish them for talking about the incident or coming forward with more information.

An opinion piece written by “the majority of the Blackburn faculty” appeared in The Burnian May 17.

An investigation into the statements has been opened and is being conducted by an independent law firm that focuses on equal employment and discrimination. McClusky said he believes Murray-Jensen didn’t violate any laws because the committee wasn’t close to hiring anyone.

A report and summary on the incident is expected to be issued to the board Monday, May 13.



