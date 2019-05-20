2018 salaries and wages of St. Clair County employees added to Public Pay Database

What do public employees make compared to you? Each year the salaries of public employees such as teachers, police and politicians in southwestern Illinois are collected into a searchable database at BND.com/publicpay. Here is how much in taxes it takes to pay government workers, and how their Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Each year the salaries of public employees such as teachers, police and politicians in southwestern Illinois are collected into a searchable database at BND.com/publicpay. Here is how much in taxes it takes to pay government workers, and how their

The salaries and wages of St. Clair County employees for 2018 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

To view the BND’s Public Pay Database, go to https://www.bnd.com/publicpay

The highest earner in the county last year was former St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly, who was paid $164,833, according to records provided to the BND from St. Clair County through a Freedom of Information Act request. Kelly has since resigned to become the director of the Illinois State Police.

MidAmerica Airport Director Tim Cantwell was the second-highest earner in St. Clair County, bringing in $151,926, the records show.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

County Administrator Debra Moore was third on the list with a salary of $148,037.

Former Intergovernmental Grants Department Executive Director Terry Beach earned $128,940 and was the fourth-highest employee.

The BND’s Public Pay Database goes back to 2011 with information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests. The salary information does not always include insurance or benefits. Some records include detailed information on overtime and other pay, while for some districts that information was not readily available.





The database includes worker compensation in most local governments, including cities, counties, townships, school districts and local colleges and universities. More pay records will be added as the BND receives salary data through open records requests.