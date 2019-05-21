Expect detours in Belleville as multiple railroad crossings will be replaced beginning Wednesday

Belleville railroad crossings Norfolk Southern will repair railroad crossings in Belleville, IL in Southern Illinois. Crews will start on May 22, 2019 on Old Collinsville Road. Closures are expected on Main Street & Frank Scott Parkway. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Norfolk Southern will repair railroad crossings in Belleville, IL in Southern Illinois. Crews will start on May 22, 2019 on Old Collinsville Road. Closures are expected on Main Street & Frank Scott Parkway.

Norfolk Southern plans to repair multiple railroad crossings throughout Belleville, and drivers can expect road closures and detours on busy streets such as West Main Street and Frank Scott Parkway during the roadwork over the next six weeks.

The repairs will begin on Wednesday on Old Collinsville Road near West Boulevard.

The work on West Main Street will be near near Union School and the work on Frank Scott Parkway will be near Althoff Catholic High School.

Look for the road to be closed for one day when a crew tears out the old pavement and puts in a temporary crossing. Then, about three weeks later, another crew will close the road for a day to install the permanent crossing, according to Belleville City Engineer Tim Gregowicz..





All of the work is expected to be finished by the first week of July, weather permitting.

The first phase is scheduled go from Wednesday to June 13 when the second phase will begin.

Crews will move from east to west across the city, starting on Old Collinsville Road on Wednesday.

You can see detour maps on the city’s website at Belleville.net, which has maps a vendor for Norfolk Southern provided to the city.

The crossings that will be repaired include:

▪ Old Collinsville Road near West Boulevard.

▪ Lebanon Avenue near Old Collinsville Road.

▪ Cart Road near Lebanon Avenue.

▪ North Second Street near the city’s skateboard park.

▪ North 17th Street near West Main Street.

▪ North 21st Street near West A Street.

▪ North 24th Street at Roesch Enamel.

▪ South 52nd Street near West Main Street.

▪ Frank Scott Parkway near Althoff Catholic High School.

▪ Foley Drive near the Arcades Shopping Center.

Norfolk Southern is paying for the repairs.

Gregowicz said this is the first time in his 13 years as city engineer that he has seen Norfolk Southern repair so many crossings at the same time.

The Illinois Department of Transportation denied Norfolk Southern’s request to close North Illinois Street at Douglas Avenue and North Belt West at 46th Street and St. Clair County denied the railroad company’s request to close South 74th Street near Emge Junior High School at this time, Gregowicz said.



