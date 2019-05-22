See how much Belleville city employees were paid in 2018

What do public employees make compared to you? Each year the salaries of public employees such as teachers, police and politicians in southwestern Illinois are collected into a searchable database at BND.com/publicpay. Here is how much in taxes it takes to pay government workers, and how their Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Each year the salaries of public employees such as teachers, police and politicians in southwestern Illinois are collected into a searchable database at BND.com/publicpay. Here is how much in taxes it takes to pay government workers, and how their

The salaries and wages of Belleville city employees for 2018 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

According to records obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, the highest paid employee in Belleville last year was police officer Paul Anderson, who earned about $122,267.

The second highest paid was City Attorney Garrett Hoerner, who was paid $122,186.

Police Chief William Clay earned $114,144 in 2018, according to the records.

Randy Schield, a battalion chief in the fire department, was the fourth highest paid employee in Belleville, earning $112,683.

The fifth highest paid employee was David Zahn, a captain in the fire department. He earned $110,878, according to the records released by the city.

Mayor Mark Eckert was paid $85,924 as the city’s top elected official.