Metro-East News
Art on the Square high school art competition winners list
Area high school students who entered artwork in the Art on the Square competition in Belleville last weekend were eligible to win over $5,000 in cash prizes.
Here are the 2019 winners:
Best of Show ($500)
▪ “Cyprinus Carp’o” by Eva Weber of Freeburg
Awards of Excellence ($200 each)
▪ “Wild Lines” by Melissa Kafer of Triad
▪ “Eye Of The Beholder” by Angelica Groh of Centralia
▪ “Curious Chimp” by Alexa Scheibel of Althoff Catholic
▪ “Girl With A Paper Earring” by Kathryn Threlkeld of Carterville
Awards of Merit ($100 each)
▪ “The Dream” by Mika Bergman of Belleville East
▪ “Translucent Façade” by Alexis Eagan of Belleville West
▪ “Lillies” by Mara Williams of Althoff Catholic
▪ “Mind of The Spirit” by Delaney Holliday of Belleville West
▪ “Eleven” by Sophie Blagoue of Civic Memorial
▪ “Archaic Gusto” by Hailey Johnson of Centralia
▪ Untitled by Sofia Sierra of Belleville West
▪ “Wondering Shade Of Nature” by Kateryna Shcherbyna of Nashville
Art on the Square Committee Award ($100)
▪ “Amethyst Mountains” by Savannah Moehle of Belleville East
People’s Choice Awards ($50 each)
▪ “Girl With A Paper Earring” by Kathryn Threlkeld of Carterville
▪ “Cyprinus Carp’o” by Eva Weber of Freeburg
▪ “Romantic Period Swiss Pipe Organ” by Dominic Bouc of Althoff Catholic
▪ “Randi” by Kayla Kokotovich of Belleville West
Lindenwood Artist’s Choice Awards ($50 each)
▪ “Cyprinus Carp’o” by Eva Weber of Freeburg
▪ “Girl With A Paper Earring” by Kathryn Threlkeld of Carterville
▪ “Eye Of The Beholder” by Angelica Groh of Centralia
▪ “Cornucopia Hydra” by Alexei Jacob of Belleville East
▪ Untitled by Sofia Sierra of Belleville West
▪ “The Spirit of Gogi” by Olivia Underwood of Althoff Catholic
▪ “Mind of The Spirit” by Delaney Holliday of Belleville West
▪ “You Say” by Abigail Reinneck of Lebanon
▪ “Daisy Darling” by Emma Renfroe of Belleville West
▪ “The Climb” by Morgan Murphy of Belleville West
St. Clair County Award ($300)
▪ “Graceful” by TayChelle Glen of East St. Louis
St. Clair County Award ($150)
▪ “Genesis I” by Makayla Quayle of Belleville West
St. Clair County Award ($50)
▪ “Queen Bee” by Kyleigh Hebel of Althoff Catholic
Belleville Mayor Eckert’s Choice Award ($175)
▪ “The Lincoln” by Zachary Landry of Belleville West
Illinois American Water Co. Award ($100)
▪ “Buy Me Some Peanuts and …” by Cristiana Jelks of Belleville West
Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority ($100)
▪ Untitled by Sofia Sierra of Belleville West
Belleville Kiwanis Club Award ($150)
▪ “Archaic Gusto” by Hailey Johnson of Centralia
Belleville Kiwanis Club Award ($125)
▪ “Life Without Color” by Josie Schubert of Lebanon
Belleville Kiwanis Club Award ($75)
▪ “Hassle” by Annie Pusa of Althoff Catholic
Gateway East Artist’s Guild Award ($50)
▪ “Cyprinus Carp’o by Eva Weber of Freeburg
St. Clair County East Rotary Club ($50)
▪ “Keo Woman” by Antonio Jenkins of Belleville East
▪ “Eve of Destruction” by Deliliah Medley of Belleville East
George Gasparich Ceramic Award ($50)
▪ “Painting Supplies” by Abby Herzing of Althoff Catholic
St. Clair County Historical Society Award ($75)
▪ “Romantic Period Swiss Pipe Organ” by Dominic Bouc of Althoff Catholic
Belleville Jaycees Award ($100 each)
▪ “Daisy Darling” by Emma Renfroe of Belleville West
▪ “Bird On Fire” by Molly Twenhoefel of Freeburg
▪ “Cornucopia Hydra” by Alexei Jacob of Belleville East
▪ “Leap of Knowledge” by Garrett Shanks of Belleville East
▪ “The Spirit of Gogi” by Olivia Underwood of Althoff Catholic
Jeanne Aguirre Portraiture Award ($50)
▪ “You Say” by Abigail Reinneck of Lebanon
Jeanne Aguirre A Touch of Whimsy Award ($50)
▪ “Wondering Shade Of Nature” by Kateryna Shcherbyna of Nashville
Comments