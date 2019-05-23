Watch as a 31-foot-tall statue of Abraham Lincoln is installed in Springfield A 31-foot-tall statue of Abraham Lincoln designed by Seward Johnson was installed at the Lincoln Museum in Springfield. It will be on display until September 2020. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A 31-foot-tall statue of Abraham Lincoln designed by Seward Johnson was installed at the Lincoln Museum in Springfield. It will be on display until September 2020.

Abraham Lincoln became a larger-than-life figure in the 154 years since he was assassinated, but a scene in Springfield took that to a different level on Wednesday.

A 31-foot-tall, 37,000-pound statue of the state’s most famous resident briefly flew through the air as crews installed the monument at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

The statue depicts Lincoln discussing the Gettysburg Address with a modern man and will be on display until September 2020.

The Lincoln Museum is home to one of the five copies of the famous speech written in Lincoln’s own hand.

“I think that makes us the perfect place for a sculpture featuring both the speech and Lincoln talking to a citizen,” Alan Lowe, the museum’s executive director, said in a press release.

The statue was designed by artist Seward Johnson and was brought to the museum thanks to a joint initiative by the library and the city of Springfield.