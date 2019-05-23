Tornado touches down near Clay County line Thursday morning

Are you prepared for a tornado? Here's what you need to know about staying safe if a tornado is possible. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's what you need to know about staying safe if a tornado is possible.

A tornado touched down early Thursday morning near the Clay County line in Southern Illinois.

County Emergency Services Disaster agency Coordinator Steve Lewis said the tornado touched down in an empty field and caused minimal damage.

“Nothing was seriously harmed,” he said. “It was a big open field but you can see where it touched down.”

Lewis said his department was sent a video by a local woman who caught the tornado moved through the field. He said after seeing the footage, his team headed out to access the damage.